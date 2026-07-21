Ryan Clark Disappears From ESPN's 'NFL Live' After Layoff Reported Mid-Show

Ryan Clark was doing his job when he found out he no longer had one -- the NFL player-turned-ESPN analyst disappeared from "NFL Live" mid-show after a report was published stating he was impacted by a round of layoffs at the network.

The Athletic dropped the news on Monday, stating the former Steelers defensive back was being let go ... but there was one problem -- the network wasn't planning to break it to Clark himself until Tuesday morning.

🚨 THEY ALL KNEW



Ryan Clark got FIRED by ESPN mid-show



NFL Live hit commercial break… came back and he was GONE.



See how the whole panel is nodding along?



Ryan was the last to find out.

Cold. pic.twitter.com/4qNx2Y4504 @AlecLace

With the cat out of the bag and Clark's phone likely blowing up over the development, producers elected for a lengthy commercial break.

In fact, the show cut to a pre-produced package once it came back ... marking an unusual amount of time without any talent appearing on camera.

No word from ESPN just yet ... but the report pointed to a past on-air interaction the ex-player had with Peter Schrager in September 2025, when he referred to his colleague as a "non-player," as a tipping point.

It got heated during that show ... with Schrager defending himself and telling Clark not to belittle him.

apparently this factored into the Ryan Clark firing



Clark: "That’s the non-player in you"



Schrager: "Don’t belittle me like that, I can come & say as 3 ex-players are saying one thing & give an alternative perspective”



Clark: “What I need for you to do is not get mad & let me… https://t.co/P4vxNbf0lA pic.twitter.com/NDJib96324 @SharpFootball

Clark -- who appeared on numerous ESPN shows for over 10 years -- later apologized ... but it appears the damage was done.

He broke his silence on social media Tuesday morning ... providing a "proof of life."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Before the madness of yesterday, I woke up, got in my Tundra, drove to Planet Fitness, and got to work," Clark said.