Paul Pierce Says Cleveland Is Best Fit For LeBron James, Not Boston

LeBron James still has the NBA in a holding pattern as he ponders his next move ... but Paul Pierce tells TMZ Sports the answer is simple -- go home!

The rumor mill is still swirling weeks after the 4x NBA champ parted ways with the Lakers and it seems as if The King has narrowed down his next kingdom to the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and of course, his old team (twice removed), the Cleveland Cavaliers.

We chopped it up with The Truth at Derek Fisher's 3rd Annual Be Better Foundation Celebrity Golf tourney, and asked him where he would like to see LeBron go.

"I think his best fit is Cleveland," Pierce said with no hesitation.

How about Boston, we asked ... but Paul shut us down immediately.

"No, we don't want him on the Celtics."

Play video content Video: Derek Fisher Says Helping Kids Is the Greatest Reward After Lakers Career TMZSports.com

We also asked Pierce about all the critics knocking James for taking too long to sign.

"He can do whatever he wants at this stage," Paul told us. "His decision is his decision, man. I'm not holding my breath waiting on him to make a decision. Whatever decision he makes is gonna be the right one."

Play video content Video: LeBron James and 2016 Cavs Take Reunion Party To Saint-Tropez IG realtristan13/channingfrye/teamswish

Speaking of LeBron ... we also asked the Celtics legend if he ever considered a 2008 reunion trip like LBJ recently pulled off with his 2016 Cavs squad, and he says he's down!

"We haven't, but it's something I would be up for."