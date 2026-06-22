Looks like LeBron James and a handful of his iconic 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship teammates are livin' it up in Saint-Tropez ... taking their European vacation to new heights.

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Check out the stories posted on Instagram ... LeBron is goin' LeZooka with a giant bottle of Champagne ... and that's before the whole squad suited up for the club.

While these 2016 Cavs heroes may be feeling a little bit of FOMO with all the Knicks celebrations going on after their first chip in 53 years, this is really a 10-year anniversary of their own special comeback.

Play video content Video: LeBron James and 2016 Cavs Take Reunion Party To Saint-Tropez IG realtristan13/channingfrye/teamswish

J.R. wasted no time getting out on the dance floor with Channing ... and it looks like RJ was hoping to get a turn playing DJ. Whether he got to or not is TBD ... but K-Love posted RJ passed out the following morning, so maybe that's a sign!