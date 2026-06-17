J.R. Smith Appears To Claim Kyrie Irving Ghosted Cavs Teammates

The Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 NBA Finals team is having a ball across the pond ... and for those wondering why Kyrie Irving isn't on the trip, it appears J.R. Smith addressed the matter head-on.

LeBron James, Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love and more are in Europe to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their iconic title run this week ... with golf being a big focal point of the gathering.

Play video content Video: Former Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Celebrate 2016 Championship in Europe

Plenty of fans have noted Kai's absence -- especially because he had such a crucial role on the team.

Enter Smith ... who didn't name Irving directly, but it sure as heck sounds like that's who he was talking about.

"Missing none," he said in the comments. "He was invited and ghosted us all. So stop with that bs."

Irving's relationship with the Cavs has been complicated -- he ultimately requested a trade out of Cleveland and ended up in Boston, but it seemed things were at least cordial more recently.

Ghosting, though?? If that is, in fact, who Smith is talking about ... perhaps it's not as warm as folks thought.