J.R. Smith Trampled By Knicks Fans Outside MSG After Game 1 Win

New York Knicks fans acted like they've never experienced a playoff win on Monday ... and their celebration got so rowdy, ex-NBA star J.R. Smith went crashing to the ground amid all the chaos.

The scene broke out as spectators exited Madison Square Garden following the 137-98 victory ... and among the happy folks was former the former Knick.

“Relax man relax “



JR Smith joined the crowd outside MSG



At one point it got out of hand pic.twitter.com/LCHRWM0EJN @NBA_NewYork

Naturally, the crowd was happy to see the beloved baller ... and it started off on a good note -- with Smith puffing on something in his mouth and celebrating with his hands in the air.

But as time went on, some shoving ensued ... and Smith went on the defense.

"Relax, man!! Relax!!" Smith is heard yelling to the swarm of fans around him ... and another is heard off-camera begging everyone to stop pushing.

Impressively enough, he didn't lose his joint as he fell down.

As for the action on the court, Jalen Brunson led the way with 35 points.

Knicks fans are no strangers to going wild after big wins ... so perhaps Smith shoulda been ready and brought a helmet.