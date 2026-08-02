Jerry Jones Confident Tony Romo Will Rebound From OWI Arrest

Jerry Jones says Tony Romo has spent his whole life getting back up after taking hits ... and he's confident the former Cowboys QB will do it again following his OWI arrest.

The Cowboys owner said in an interview with KDFW FOX 4 he's been talking with Romo and remains firmly in his corner ... praising his character, family, and ability to handle adversity.

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"Do you think Tony Romo knows how to get up when he gets knocked down?" Jones said ... before adding, "Absolutely, that's one of his greatest attributes ... this is something that he will work through."

Jones also raved about Romo's football IQ and broadcasting chops ... recalling how the ex-quarterback could instantly spot 12 defenders on the field -- one more than allowed -- during practice.

As we reported, Romo was arrested in Wisconsin on July 23 after cops pulled him over for a traffic violation and suspected him of driving under the influence.

Body-cam footage obtained by TMZ showed Romo telling an officer he had consumed zero drinks before leaving a golf course and was heading to see his grandparents. He repeatedly asked to call his lawyer before exiting his Jeep ... and later struggled through field sobriety tests while citing previous back surgeries.

Romo was cited for refusing an intoxication test -- putting him at risk of losing his license for a year -- and for allegedly having an open bottle of alcohol inside his vehicle.

CBS Sports later told TMZ Sports Romo was "on leave" until further notice ... with J.J. Watt tapped to replace him alongside Jim Nantz.