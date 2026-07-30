Porn Star Drake Von Arrested for Possessing Toxic Substance in L.A.

Drake Von -- an award-winning gay porn star -- can't seem to stay out of the clink, because he was busted for possessing a toxic substance in Los Angeles ... continuing a string of arrests.

Von, whose real name is Dawson Bacon, was busted Tuesday and booked in the LAPD Van Nuys jail for misdemeanor possession of a substance similar to toluene — a colorless liquid that is highly toxic when inhaled and causes dizziness. Records show Von was released Wednesday on his own recognizance.

The LAPD tells TMZ ... cops received a call for two males using narcotics on the street on Tuesday night and when officers arrived on scene, they took Von into custody, but did not arrest the second person.

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As we've told you, Von has had several run-ins with the law recently.

In June, he was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with trying to strangle his partner. That same month, he was busted for driving under the influence.

As for his career ... Von's been doing gay porn since he turned 18 and was nominated for 8 awards at the 2024 GayVN Awards, which honors work in the gay porn industry. He won awards for Favorite Twink and Favorite C***.

Von and his identical twin brother, Silas, also created their own OnlyFans account, "The Baconator Twins."