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Porn Star Drake Von Busted for DUI in Las Vegas, Arrest Records Show

Porn Star Drake Von Busted for DUI in Vegas

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Drake Von's rap sheet just got a little longer ... he was busted for DUI over the weekend … TMZ has learned.

According to official records, Drake -- whose real name is Dawson Bacon -- was slapped with one count of misdemeanor DUI in Vegas Saturday.

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Sources tell TMZ the porn star slammed his car into another vehicle. We've also obtained a photo apparently showing Drake's car ... and, as you can see, the passenger door is completely caved in.

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Video: Drake Von Arrested By Police After Domestic Violence Accusations

This isn't even his first brush with the law this month ... he was busted earlier in June for allegedly trying to strangle his partner.

Drake was charged with two felonies -- domestic battery by strangulation and coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, in addition to misdemeanor domestic battery.

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