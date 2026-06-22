Porn Star Drake Von Busted for DUI in Las Vegas, Arrest Records Show

Drake Von's rap sheet just got a little longer ... he was busted for DUI over the weekend … TMZ has learned.

According to official records, Drake -- whose real name is Dawson Bacon -- was slapped with one count of misdemeanor DUI in Vegas Saturday.

Sources tell TMZ the porn star slammed his car into another vehicle. We've also obtained a photo apparently showing Drake's car ... and, as you can see, the passenger door is completely caved in.

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This isn't even his first brush with the law this month ... he was busted earlier in June for allegedly trying to strangle his partner.