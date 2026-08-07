Play video content Video: TMZ Obtains New UFO Files, Mysterious Footage Revealed US CENTCOM

A brand new batch of declassified UFO files has finally dropped ... and TMZ has an exclusive look at some of the startling footage.

The Department of War is releasing its fifth trove of historical Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena records as part of the Trump admin's effort to be transparent with Americans.

Check it out ... the footage spans decades and comes from locations around the world -- showing mysterious objects darting, hovering and glowing in the sky.

For those who believe the truth is out there ... one file from 1953 details a military analysis of footage allegedly showing UFOs, which investigators said displayed characteristics inconsistent with natural phenomena or known aircrafts.

Things get even stranger ... and much more recent ... another document reveals the FBI interviewed an American in 2026 who reported three possible UAP encounters in the western U.S. within just five hours.

A senior Trump admin official tells TMZ ... "President Trump and the administration are not trying to sway anyone’s opinion in one way or the other – we are providing the public with as much information as possible and allowing people to make up their own minds."