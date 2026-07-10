New UFO Videos Released By the Pentagon, Fourth Batch of Files

Play video content Video: Pentagon Releases New UFO Videos to the Public US Department of War

No, this is not behind-the-scenes footage of Spielberg's latest film "Disclosure Day" ... these are recently released files from the Pentagon showing unidentified aerial phenomena in our skies.

Check out the video ... bright balls of light and quick-moving shapes nearly avoid our radar as they zoom through clouds.

One of the photos released in the files appears to capture a moment where a UAP is approaching Earth from low orbit. The figure is small and bright, but seemingly headed our way!

Another video in this batch of releases shows a UAP that appears to be glowing bright, with six prongs of light emanating from the source, gracefully flying in the air at a constant but unknown speed.

In another part of the video, you can see what looks like a familiar UFO -- the jellyfish UFO seen in Iraq back in the late 2010s -- flying a great distance away through the sky between clouds.

The U.S. Department of War says ... "The materials archived here are unresolved cases, meaning the government is unable to make a definitive determination on the nature of the observed phenomena."