Mackenzie Shirilla is in The Clear After Prison Review Of Glammed Up Instagram Photo

Mackenzie Shirilla was under review by Ohio prison authorities after a glammed-up picture of the convicted killer in prison recently appeared on Instagram, but she won't face any punishment, TMZ has learned.

Shirilla, who shot to infamy with her Netflix documentary "The Crash," apparently sent the dolled up photo of herself from Ohio Reformatory for Women to a family member through a tablet called ViaPeth, which is used by inmates to stay connected to loved ones, according to JoEllen Smith, chief spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Smith said the Office of Victim Services and the Office of the Chief Inspector reviewed the matter and determined that Shirilla did not post the pic herself because "incarcerated individuals do not have access to social media platforms on the ViaPath tablets."

Smith added that prisoners are allowed to send photos to family members using the tablet in compliance with the prison's rules and regulations. Translation: Mackenzie won't be disciplined because she didn't violate any protocols.

Play video content Video: Mackenzie Shirilla Prison Selfies Draw Anger From Dominic Russo’s Family TMZ.com

Earlier this week, TMZ Live interviewed Dominic Russo's sister, Christine, who blasted Mackenzie for shooting the sexy selfie that was uploaded to Instagram. Christine says Mackenzie is clearly enjoying her noteriety after killing Dominic and showing no remorse for her actions, which is absolutely heartbreaking. Christine enciourages anyone concerned about Mackenzie's IG photo to make their voices heard to the Ohio prison authorities.

In 2023, Mackenzie was convicted of 12 felony charges including murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, and felonious assault after she intentionally drove her car into a brick wall at around 100 MPH ... killing Dominic and his friend, Davion Flanagan.