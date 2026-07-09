Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Charged With Felony After Domestic Violence Arrest

Dwyane Wade's eldest child, Zaire Wade, has been charged with a felony related to domestic violence after his recent arrest.

Zaire faces one felony charge, according to NBC4 in Los Angeles ... though he was booked on 3 different charges when he was arrested last month in Burbank.

As we told you ... Zaire was taken into custody last month after cops were called to a Burbank home around 5:30 AM on June 21 after receiving a call about a woman screaming. Cops say they found Zaire and a woman with lacerations all over her face.

Despite her alleged injuries, the woman was not transported to the hospital. Zaire was booked for felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment. An emergency protective order was issued.

Zaire posted a $50K bond and was released from jail a few hours later.