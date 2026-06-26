Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

Dwyane Wade's son has been arrested for felony domestic violence ... TMZ has learned.

Zaire Wade -- the NBA Hall of Famer's eldest child -- was arrested and booked by the Burbank Police Department on Sunday.

He was booked on three charges ... felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment and an emergency protective order has been issued. We've reached out to cops for more information.

According to NBC4 ... Burbank police were called to a home around 5:30 AM on Sunday after receiving a call about a woman screaming. When officers showed up, the outlet reports they found Zaire and a woman with lacerations on her face and body.

Despite her alleged injuries, the woman was reportedly not transported to the hospital. Zaire was released later in the day after posting a $50K bond.

Zaire played high school basketball at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, where he received several scholarship offers ... but he ultimately turned them down to go pro.

He played one year for the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League and spent a couple seasons overseas, playing in South Africa and Macau.