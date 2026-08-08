Kyle Shanahan Says Tesla Was on Autopilot When He Crashed, Still Takes Blame

Play video content Video: Kyle Shanahan San Francsico 49ers

Kyle Shanahan revealed a major new detail about the car crash that left him seriously injured ... claiming his Tesla was on autopilot when he took his eyes off the road.

The 49ers head coach told reporters Saturday he'd been traveling about 20 MPH when his phone fell out of reach ... and he trusted the car's autopilot enough to look away and go searching for it.

Shanahan says he still doesn't know exactly what happened next -- whether autopilot malfunctioned or he accidentally disengaged it -- but he's not pointing the finger at Tesla.

In fact, Kyle says he's learned a major lesson from the wreck, explaining, "You can't take your eyes off the road. It's a partnership driving -- you don't just turn it over to a computer."

As we previously reported ... Shanahan took full responsibility for the July 14 crash, saying he looked away for only a couple seconds before his car crossed the double yellow line and collided with an SUV.

Palo Alto PD later told TMZ Sports a state database that initially blamed the other driver contained a clerical error -- and confirmed Shanahan was at fault.

The wreck left Shanahan with a serious concussion, broken nose, ribs and hand ... plus a facial gash requiring 40 stitches. His close friend Chris Simms previously claimed Kyle came dangerously close to losing his right eye.