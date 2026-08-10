Aaron Donald Would Be 'Top 3' NFL Player At 80 Percent, Shawne Merriman Says

Aaron Donald is still Aaron Donald no matter how much Aaron Donald ya get ... so says Shawne Merriman, who tells TMZ Sports even if the All-Pro defensive tackle comes back at 80% -- he's one of the best players in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams legend has been flirting with the idea of a return ever since the Myles Garrett trade earlier in the offseason ... and the chatter intensified when he had an official tryout this week.

We asked the Chargers great what he thought of the potential reunion ... and he believes Donald can dominate two years removed from his last snap.

Play video content Video: Aaron Donald Works Out at Rams Facility Amid Comeback Speculation TMZSports.com

Pairing Donald with Garrett -- the reigning Defensive Player of the Year -- should have the NFC West worried, Merriman said ... and he's confident the comeback is serious, not a joke.

Speaking of Garrett, Merriman thinks No. 95 could break his own sack record again this year.

Play video content Video: Shawne Merriman Weighs In On Tom Brady's WWE Run TMZSports.com