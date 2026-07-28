Sean McVay Gives Aaron Donald Update, Cracks TMZ Joke

Play video content Video: Sean McVay Gives Update on Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay said the L.A. Rams are in communication with Aaron Donald about a potential comeback, but as far as his recent workout at the team facility goes ... ya might as well ask TMZ!!

The Rams coach met with the media as training camp kicked off at LMU on Tuesday, and one of the first questions was naturally ... is the three-time Defensive Player of the Year coming back or what?!

Play video content Video: Aaron Donald Works Out at Rams Facility Amid Comeback Speculation TMZSports.com

McVay admitted both sides are talking, but no one is ready to announce anything -- either way -- just yet.

"I have had conversations with him," the Super Bowl-winning coach said. "We have kept in contact, he's feeling good, his training is going really well, but no new news on the front of any imminent decision on whether he's gonna play."

When asked if Donald's using the Rams facility in Woodland Hills to work out -- as the video we posted earlier this month shows -- McVay danced around the question.

"There's nobody at the Rams facility right now, but maybe TMZ knows the answer to that."

Of course, AD was on the Rams practice field on July 10, where he went through an intense, hour-long workout sesh.

Our sources told us at the time he was focusing on agility, medicine ball drills and other conditioning. Of course, working out is nothing new for the 35-year-old ... but choosing to do so in the hot SoCal sun was what raised eyebrows.

Donald hasn't been a stranger since retiring in 2024 ... and the Rams even gave him a free pass to use their facilities whenever he pleased.

I reached out to @AaronDonald97 this morning..



According to source(s) it for sure got him thinking..



He said he's 35 and he's gotta see if that fire can light backup..



Aaron Donald and Myles Garret playing together with the Rams would be INSANE #PMSLive https://t.co/u6ioUwWsHL pic.twitter.com/6Ikj8vlFe2 @PatMcAfeeShow

The rumors started when Myles Garrett joined the organization in a trade with the Cleveland Browns ... and Donald even told Pat McAfee the addition had him thinking about a return.