Aaron Donald's Wife Speaks Out Amid Comeback Rumors

Aaron Donald's wife appears to be entering the "will he or won't he" chat ... going to social media to insinuate the recent rumblings of a potential comeback don't align with what she's been told.

Erica Donald -- who married the Super Bowl champ years ago -- shared a four-word statement on Tuesday ... and while it wasn't much, it was enough for folks to assume she's talking about her hubby's plans.

"I’m learning so much 🤣🤣🤣" Erica said on X.

Then came the comments ... with plenty of Rams fans pleading their cases to give Donald her approval to return for another run alongside Myles Garrett.

Erica's clearly talking about the future Hall of Famer's plans -- after all, she's only tweeted twice in the past two months ... the other coming right after the talks picked up when the Rams acquired Garrett.

Play video content Video: Aaron Donald Works Out at Rams Facility Amid Comeback Speculation TMZSports.com

Is Erica speaking facts or is she just trying to be a decoy?? Hard to say ... but like TMZ Sports reported, Donald worked out on the field at the Rams facility in Woodland Hills on Friday.