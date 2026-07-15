Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Make Rare Family Appearance at MLB All-Star Game

Justin Verlander's final MLB All-Star Game came with one heck of a cheering section ... Kate Upton and the couple's two kids made a rare appearance for the baseball legend's summer send-off.

The notoriously private family stepped out together Tuesday night in Philadelphia ... with Kate joining Justin alongside daughter Genevieve and son Bellamy before the Midsummer Classic.

While Justin and Kate are no strangers to the spotlight, public appearances with the whole fam are few and far between.

Kate showed up dressed for an All-Star moment in an off-the-shoulder white dress, while Justin kept it classic in a blue suit. Genevieve twinned with mom in white, and Bellamy looked adorable in tiny brown overalls as dad held him in photos.

The couple's been going strong since 2014, marrying in Italy three years later ... just as Justin capped off a World Series championship season with the Houston Astros. They've since traded plenty of premieres for family life welcoming daughter Genevieve in 2018 and son Bellamy in 2024.

The family outing comes just a week after Justin announced the 2026 season will be his last ... officially starting the countdown on one of baseball's all-time great careers.

By the time he hangs up his cleats, Justin will leave the game with a résumé that's tough to top -- three Cy Young Awards, two World Series rings, an AL MVP, and over 3,500 strikeouts.