Kate Upton Clarifies Cryptic Message, Not About Justin Verlander

Kate Upton had her fans concerned last month after posting a worrisome scenario to her Instagram ... but the SI Swimsuit legend is now clarifying the details of the note, saying it had nothing to do with her husband, MLB star Justin Verlander.

As we previously reported, Upton asked her followers about a situation involving a 10-year-old girl traveling with her intoxicated dad ... the father threatens a taxi driver with a gun "if he does not drop them off on the highway at midnight to walk home."

Upton then speculated whether the described scene was an emergency or crime and how "lawyers/judges/advocates/law enforcement/parents" would feel about the matter... but did not explain what exactly was going on until Monday.

"I posted a scary emergency situation on my story and I know many of you have been concerned," Upton said minutes ago. "But a few people mistakenly thought the situation involved my husband."

Upton revealed the situation was actually about her niece ... and explained their family is pulling out all the stops to keep the child safe.

"My niece inspires me daily with her bravery and resilience after facing a situation no child should endure."

Upton added, "Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to advocate for justice for children who cannot protect themselves."

Upton re-clarified that Verlander would never put their six-year-old daughter in harm's way, calling him a "wonderful father" who would ensure their baby girl's safety and protection.