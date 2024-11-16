Kate Upton Worries Fans With Cryptic Message About Troubling Scenario

Kate Upton is out to her millions of Instagram followers about a very troubling scenario ... and it's safe to say she has people worried.

The supermodel recently posted on her Instagram stories a cryptic and disturbing question ... addressing her query to "lawyers/judges/advocates/law enforcement/parents" before going into detail.

Her message continued ... "A Dad, recently out of rehab, is traveling alone with his 10-year-old daughter. He gets drunk and high on pills, says he has a gun on him and threatens to SHOOT the taxi driver if he does NOT drop them of on the highway at midnight to walk home."

She added that the taxi driver in the sicario refused ... and "would rather be shot than drop the little girl off on the highway" ... with the conclusion, "Is this an emergency? A Crime? Would you be scared for your child?"

Fans were baffled by the question ... and had no idea how to take what appeared to be a serious ask from "Sweet Dreams" star.

Kate and her MLB star husband Justin Verlander share a 6-year-old daughter named Genevive ... the couple married in November 2017, but there's obviously no way of knowing if the message is at all related to someone in her inner circle.