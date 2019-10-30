Kate Upton Blasted Over World Series Rule Tweet ... You're All Misogynists!!!

Breaking News Getty

Justin Verlander's super famous wife, Kate Upton, was BLASTED on social media after she tweeted about a controversial call in Tuesday's World Series ... and she fired back by callin' her critics misogynists!!

Late in Game 6 of the Astros-Nationals series ... Nats SS Trea Turner hit a ground ball to the pitcher, and while he scooted his way toward first base, he was ruled OUT for not running within the baseline.

The call was IMMEDIATELY panned by almost everyone watching the game ... but to Kate -- who was sitting just a few rows behind home plate -- she thought it was the correct ruling.

"He wasn’t within the base path," Verlander's wife said. "Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long..."

He wasn’t within the base path. Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long... pic.twitter.com/SzUJTA4L70 — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 30, 2019 @KateUpton

Upton was ripped apart by baseball Twitter ... receiving thousands of comments in just a few minutes -- and so she followed up with another tweet clappin' back at her haters!!

"I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments," she said.

"It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s. #feminist"

Kate feels vindicated by MLB reporter Jon Morosi, who tweeted out:

"MLB rule: 'When running the last half of the way to first base while the ball is being fielded in the vicinity of first, a baserunner must stay within the three-foot runner's lane to the right of the foul line unless they are avoiding a player fielding a batted ball."

So, it seems Kate is technically right ... but historically, there's been wiggle room with the rule. Umps will generally let it go unless it appears the baserunner is making an intentional effort to mess with the defensive play.

Minutes later, in the same game, Astros star Jose Altuve ran way inside the designated 1st base basepath and didn't get punished for it.

Most felt Turner's route was fine ... and, in fact, Trea and the Nationals made their opinion LOUD AND CLEAR on the field.

Trea Turner calls out Joe Torre on the broadcast 😂 pic.twitter.com/fOlAlVU04L — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) October 30, 2019 @RealKentMurphy

Nats manager Davey Martinez was ejected over the call ... while Turner himself was caught on a hot mic calling MLB's chief baseball officer, Joe Torre, a coward for not stepping in and overturning the ruling.

Eventually, things calmed down on the field and Washington ended up with the win ... setting the stage for an EPIC Game 7 matchup Wednesday night.