World Series Fans Hang 'Impeach Trump!' Banners At Game 5, President Booed

Breaking News @ChaseHughesNBCS

Donald Trump wasn't welcomed warmly at the World Series on Sunday ... some fans hung "Impeach Trump!" banners in the stands while others booed the president relentlessly.

POTUS made his first appearance at the Astros-Nationals series in Game 5 at Nationals Park in D.C. ... and he was almost immediately hit with negativity.

When 45 was shown on the jumbotron, cameras caught fans booing him loudly ... with a "Lock him up!" chant breaking out in parts of the stadium.

My wife sends along this video of crowd chanting “lock him up” as POTUS introduced at World Series. pic.twitter.com/zHJETTclPE — Anthony Adragna (@AnthonyAdragna) October 28, 2019 @AnthonyAdragna

Later in the evening, several people -- including some in Nationals hats -- unfurled multiple "Impeach Trump!" banners ... tying them to stadium railings.

So this just happened in the middle of the nats game. @Nationals pic.twitter.com/4MOij35smB — Malz Agner (@malz_agner) October 28, 2019 @malz_agner

There was more ... at one point during the game, fans behind home plate held up "Veterans For Impeachment" signs too.

Unclear if Trump saw or heard any of it (there haven't been any tweets from the Prez about the game yet) ... but footage from the night appeared to show Trump looking uncomfortable.

Look how Trump’s face changes when he realizes an entire stadium is booing him pic.twitter.com/E46rzbzmbl — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) October 28, 2019 @arlenparsa

As for the game, things didn't go much better for the hometown team -- the Nationals got destroyed 7-1 -- and are now down 3-2 in the series.