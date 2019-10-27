World Series Champagne Celebrations -- Through The Years

The World Series is popping off as the Washington Nationals face off with the Houston Astros in this year's Fall Classic, but before this MLB season comes to an end, it's time to look back at all the champagne celebrations from the winning teams through the years.

From the St. Louis Cardinals defeating the Texas Rangers in Game 7 of the 2011 World Series, to the unforgettable party when Josh Reddick stripped down to an American flag Speedo after the Astros' win against the Dodgers in 2017 ... these striking photos are a home run.