Stars Take The Mound -- Resting First Pitch Face

From on-screen stars to singers and directors, celebs from every part of the industry have been able to strike up a deal outside of what they're best known for!

As we head into the MLB World Series, we're highlighting the biggest stars that have been granted the opportunity to play ball!

Stars such as Sophia Bush, Kanye West, Judd Apatow, and plenty more have been able to strike up a deal and pitch to a whole new crowd.