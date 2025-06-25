Justin Verlander Opens Up On 2nd Baby With Kate Upton, 'Everybody's Home, Happy'

Justin Verlander's professional life ain't going so hot, but his personal one is clearly moving swimmingly ... the scuffling Giants pitcher said Tuesday night he and his wife, Kate Upton, are all smiles over the birth of their second baby.

Just after J.V.'s pitching record moved to 0-4 with San Francisco's loss to the Marlins, he opened up to reporters about his and Upton's newest bundle of joy ... and he was clearly thrilled.

He told a media member who inquired about the newborn that he "wasn't ready for that to be the first question" after he struggled on the mound again ... but he added the past few days at his house have all been "really incredible."

"Just an amazing, amazing time," he said. "Everybody's home, happy, healthy. All I can ask for."

As you know, Verlander was placed on paternity leave by the Giants last Friday -- after he and Upton welcomed their son, Bellamy Brooks Verlander, a day prior.

Justin was away from the Giants for a few days to bask in the moment ... and even though he gave up three earned runs, five hits and a walk in five innings in his return -- he said he's stoked for what's ahead for him, Upton and their firstborn, Genevieve Upton Verlander.

"Having a six-and-a-half-year-old, like, knowing the journey that's ahead of me, it's really incredible," he said. "I'm really looking forward to kind of reliving some of those times."

As for his game on the diamond -- while he's now got a 4.52 ERA and 1.41 WHIP -- he did say Tuesday he felt closer to putting everything together.