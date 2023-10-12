Justin Verlander Delivers Epic, F-Bomb-Laced Victory Speech After ALDS Win
Justin Verlander Epic Speech After ALDS Win 'We F***ing Grinded!!!'
10/12/2023 6:40 AM PT
Justin Verlander delivered a speech for the ages following the Astros' American League Division Series win Wednesday night ... dropping F-bombs everywhere -- before dousing his teammates with booze!!!
The epic moment -- which somehow went uncensored on television -- happened in Houston's locker room following its 3-2 Game 4 victory over the Twins in Minnesota.
Manager Dusty Baker didn't want to address his team in-depth following the victory -- he said he was waiting for the World Series to do that -- so Verlander stepped in ... and it's safe to say he got the guys riled up.
If you see this, and you tryna see what’s up… pic.twitter.com/6T1lvibEaO— Houston Astros (@astros) October 12, 2023 @astros
Verlander said the F-word six times ... while mixing in an S-word as well.
To cap it all off, he told his teammates to "pop these motherf***ers" -- referring to bottles of champagne -- on the count of seven ... and when he hit a beat after six, the party was on.
Pour that bubbly. pic.twitter.com/bISyqz3yOd— Houston Astros (@astros) October 12, 2023 @astros
Bubbly flew everywhere -- and the locker room festivities then raged on for the next few minutes.
Of course, it'll be back to work soon for the 'Stros ... the American League Championship Series against the Rangers begins on Sunday -- but that certainly leaves a couple more days to celebrate their seventh straight trip to ALCS!!