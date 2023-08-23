Justin Verlander Tells Alex Cora To 'F*** Off' During In-Game Dispute
Justin Verlander Furious W/ Sox Manager ... 'F*** Off, Alex!!!'
8/23/2023 6:47 AM PT
Justin Verlander was so pissed at Alex Cora during their game Tuesday night, he straight up told the Red Sox manager to "f*** off" ... and the heated dispute was all captured on a hot mic!!
The Astros ace had been dealing with some PitchCom issues during the second inning of Houston's tilt with Boston at Minute Maid Park ... and he needed a break from the action to get it all squared away.
But, when Cora thought he was taking advantage of the situation to avoid a pitch-clock violation ... he came out to argue -- and the two then got into it.
Alex Cora’s got a lot of nerve getting upset at Verlander for trying to fix his PitchCom considering Cora is the reason we need PitchCom in the first place.— MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) August 23, 2023 @MLBMetrics
pic.twitter.com/t3adyxtOdg
"You shook him off five times!" Cora could be heard telling the right-hander.
"I didn't shake that at-bat!" Verlander fired back. "I didn't shake that at-bat! F*** off, Alex!"
The situation was so unique, one of the game's announcers could be heard on the broadcast letting out a loud chuckle.
Justin Verlander's 7th and 8th Ks.— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 23, 2023 @PitchingNinja
Thru 4. pic.twitter.com/jplA5ycvBo
Ultimately, Verlander would go on to get the last laugh in the situation ... 'cause once he returned to the pitching rubber, he shoved -- going six strong innings while allowing no earned runs and striking out nine.
The Astros won the game 7-3 ... but, there are still two more games left in the series this week -- opening the door for plenty more fireworks between the guys down in Texas.