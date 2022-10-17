Timothee Chalamet Buys Kate Upton's Los Angeles Home for $11 Million

Timothee Chalamet is only 26, but he's already a massive movie star -- and spending like one too -- after scooping up Kate Upton's Beverly Hills home.

The 'Willy Wonka' actor just snagged the Los Angeles pad for $11M -- owned by Kate Upton and her baseball star husband Justin Verlander -- and passed down by other celebs before them. Kate and Justin listed listed the place earlier this year for $11.7 mil.

Chalamet will be in good company in his new neighborhood, the home, located in the mountains above Beverly Hills is right next door to Vin Diesel and John Mayer. Cameron Diaz and Eva Longoria are among some of the others in the area.

The pad sits on 1.5 acres and comes with 4 bedrooms and 5 baths ... there's a living room with a huge fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with its own breakfast nook, a lounge and a walk-in climate-controlled wine storage room.

If you step outside there's a plunge pool, a raised spa, and a brick terrace ... not to mention the full-size tennis court!