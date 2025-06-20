Justin Verlander, Kate Upton Welcome Baby No. 2

Baby No. 2 Has Just Slid Into Home!!!

Congrats are in order for Justin Verlander and Kate Upton ... TMZ Sports has confirmed they had another baby!

A rep for Kate tells TMZ ... She and Justin welcomed their son, Bellamy Brooks Verlander, on June 19.

Verlander was just placed on paternity leave by the San Francisco Giants on Friday afternoon ... as he and his wife's little bundle of joy entered into the world Thursday.

It's the second child for the future Hall of Famer and his model partner, who gave birth to the couple's first kid -- Genevieve Upton Verlander -- back in November 2018.

The two, as you know, met in 2012 -- and tied the knot in Italy in 2017 ... just a couple days after Verlander's Houston Astros won the World Series.