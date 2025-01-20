Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kate Upton Enjoys Low-Key Miami Beach Date With Hubby Justin Verlander

Kate Upton Hangs On The Beach In Miami With Justin Verlander
Kate Upton was soaking up the sun and family vibes, taking a stroll along Miami Beach with her hubby, Justin Verlander.

The supermodel looked happy and chill, rocking a laid-back all-black look, while Justin kept it beachy in shorts and a white tee Sunday.

Holding her sandals in hand, Kate was giggling away with Justin -- totally vibing on just another perfect beach day.

It wasn’t a full family affair -- looks like their 6-year-old daughter Vivi stayed home while it was all about some quality bonding time for the parents.

The beach stroll was a far cry from her supermodel strut, but judging by Kate’s smile, the low-key life is clearly just as rewarding!

