Kate Upton Enjoys Low-Key Miami Beach Date With Hubby Justin Verlander

Kate Upton was soaking up the sun and family vibes, taking a stroll along Miami Beach with her hubby, Justin Verlander.

The supermodel looked happy and chill, rocking a laid-back all-black look, while Justin kept it beachy in shorts and a white tee Sunday.

Holding her sandals in hand, Kate was giggling away with Justin -- totally vibing on just another perfect beach day.

Play video content Getty

It wasn’t a full family affair -- looks like their 6-year-old daughter Vivi stayed home while it was all about some quality bonding time for the parents.