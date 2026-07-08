Justin Verlander Says He's Retiring After Season, Ending Legendary Career

Tigers legend Justin Verlander is hangin' up his cleats at the end of the 2026 season ... and he's doing it right in the city where his legendary career started!

The superstar pitcher, in his 21st season in the Big Leagues, penned an emotional letter posted to his X account, confirming his plans to walk off the mound for good after the Tigers' season ends in September.

"This season has challenged me in ways I haven't experienced before, both physically and mentally. I've always believed that as long as I could compete at the level I expect of myself, I’d keep playing. I never wanted to retire because of a milestone, a number, or a date on the calendar. I wanted the game to tell me when it was time," Verlander wrote in the announcement.

"Over the last several months, I’ve realized that time has come. While I’m fully committed to giving my team everything I have for the rest of this season, I’ve decided this will be my last. It’s fitting that I get to finish where it all started – with the Detroit Tigers, the organization that drafted me and gave me my first opportunity."

As Justin alluded, this season has been a grind for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer, who has only appeared in one game, giving up five earned runs in less than four innings.

Struggling on the bump is not something Verlander is accustomed to ... he's undeniably one of the greatest and most dominant pitchers of his generation, racking up three Cy Youngs over his more than two-decade career.

Verlander's only one of 11 players to win at least three, joining a who's who of legendary pitchers like Sandy Koufax and Tom Seaver.

The retirement announcement comes on the same day that Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced he'd added Verlander -- who made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2005 -- to this year's All-Star Game roster ... marking his 10th Mid-Summer Classic.

Verlander is also a 2x World Series champion ... among a laundry list of other accolades.

JV ended his announcement thanking "every teammate, coach, player, clubhouse attendant, and fan who has been part of this journey" saying, "it’s been a privilege to share the field with you."

Last but not least, Justin thanked his family, singling out his wife, Kate Upton.

"Thank you for standing beside me through every season, every rehab, and every high and low. I couldn’t have done this without you," Justin said, adding ... "It’s time for the next chapter."