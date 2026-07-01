Jose Reyes Wants Carlos Beltran To Manage New York Mets

Play video content Video: Jose Reyes Wants Carlos Beltrán to Manage the New York Mets TMZSports.com

The New York Mets are in need of a new manager ... and former MLB star Jose Reyes has a name in mind -- Carlos Beltran!!

TMZ Sports caught up with the four-time All-Star this week ... and got his thoughts on his old squad days after they parted ways with skipper Carlos Mendoza due to a 34-47 start.

Reyes doesn't think Mendoza deserves all the blame for the lack of success -- he thinks he's a great guy and a good manager -- but agreed that a change had to happen due to the team's massive payroll.

The 43-year-old says a quick turnaround is crucial under interim manager Andy Green ... and as the team looks for a permanent replacement, he told us Hall of Famer Albert Pujols really wants the gig.

That being said, Reyes said he prefers former Met Beltran, who played for the org. from 2005-11 ... unless Green somehow works his magic and salvages the season.

The Mets wouldn't even have to pick up the phone -- Beltran is currently part of the front office as a Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns.

Play video content Video: Jose Reyes Praises OG Anunoby’s Humility After Knicks Championship Run TMZSports.com

On top of that, Beltran will have his No. 15 retired this season to accompany his Hall of Fame induction.

OG Anunoby throws out the first pitch to Jose Reyes! pic.twitter.com/4f3JijBRgV @SNY_Mets

We also spoke with Reyes about Knicks hero OG Anunoby's recent ceremonial first pitch ... and he told us the interesting reason why the NBA Finals champ is a big fan of his!!