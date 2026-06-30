Travis Kelce Spotted On A Run Ahead of Wedding to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is getting his cardio in before heading down the aisle ... hitting the streets of New York City for a solo run ahead of wedding weekend with Taylor Swift.

TMZ obtained a photo of the Kansas City Chiefs star jogging through Tribeca on Tuesday, working up a serious sweat as he made his way through the neighborhood.

Call it the "runaway groom" ... but don't worry, Travis wasn't running from the altar.

The workout comes as preparations for what's expected to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings ever enters the home stretch.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Wedding: Large White Stairs Loaded Into Madison Square Garden TMZ.com

As TMZ first reported, Taylor and Travis have transformed Madison Square Garden into a real life fairytale. We obtained video Tuesday showing a giant white staircase being craned into the venue, adding to an already massive castle set that's been taking shape inside the arena.

We've also revealed a custom menu featuring Taylor's favorite foods, while the National Guard has been stationed outside and staffers are operating under a strict no phone policy to keep the festivities under wraps.