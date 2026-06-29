Taylor Swift Serving Her Go-To Restaurant Favorites at Wedding Feast

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making sure nobody leaves their wedding celebration hungry ... and Tay's putting her own stamp on the menu with dishes from some of her favorite restaurants!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Taylor personally curated food stations for the celebration at Madison Square Garden, with specialty bites being brought in from a handful of her go-to spots.

We're told every menu item has the bride-to-be's seal of approval ... though exactly which restaurants made the cut is still under wraps.

One thing we do know? Taylor's taste is pretty darn good ... so their guests won't be disappointed!

MSG is already seeing a flurry of activity before the big July 3 event ... with lighting and other equipment being delivered Monday ... and more expected in the following days.