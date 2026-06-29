Parents Charged With Murdering Obese 7-Year-Old Son Served Nutritious Food in Jail

Damien O'Brien and Jessica O'Brien -- the Michigan couple charged with murdering their obese 7-year-old son -- are apparently receiving better treatment in prison than they allegedly provided to their own child.

The O'Briens are enjoying a seemingly cozy experience behind bars, despite being held without bond for allegedly neglecting Casper O'Brien, who prosecutors say was 225 pounds when he died.

Jason Gould, a member of the Genesse County Sheriff's Office, tells us ... the parents are served three meals a day with a rotating menu. Breakfast is a choice of cereal, oatmeal, toast, or scrambled eggs ... lunch can be sandwiches or burgers ... and dinner can be a number of different food options like pizza, tacos, and pasta.

We're told each inmate is assured the right amount of calories and nutrition in each meal ... something prosecutors say Casper's parents failed to provide at home, where they allegedly fed him nothing but potato chips and french fries.

Both Damien and Jessica are being held in general population on separate floors under "separation precautions" -- which means they have no contact because they are codefendants in their case.

But while they spend time apart, they each get to enjoy dayroom facilities, including TV, games, a track to exercise on, and other options like medical checkups and religious services.