Parents Charged For Allegedly Killing 1-Day-Old Newborn Son

Parents of a 1-day-old son who died have been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the infant's death.

Prosecutors say the newborn’s parents – Kevin Canaan and Yeniffer Tavarez-Cepeda – physically abused their son while still in the maternity ward of a Pennsylvania hospital, which resulted in the baby's death.

According to a press release, the West Reading Police Department was called to Tower Health Reading Hospital earlier this month for suspected child abuse, and learned Kevin and Yeniffer’s brand-new baby was found in medical distress in their private room.

The health turn apparently came out of nowhere … because prosecutors say the baby had been “seemingly healthy.” The newborn was rushed to Penn State Hershey Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

Prosecutors say medical personnel told investigators the infant’s injuries weren’t from the birthing process ... and, after an autopsy, the baby’s death was ruled a homicide caused by “multiple traumatic injuries.”

The D.A.’s office -- in conjunction with the police department -- investigated and concluded Kevin and Yennifer were alone in the room with their baby when he sustained his fatal injuries.