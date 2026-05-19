Gabbie Gonzalez Allegedly Wanted Hit on Ex Jack Avery to Look Like Car Accident

The alleged plot to kill Jack Avery wasn't supposed to look like a murder at all ... at least according to cops, who say Gabbie Gonzalez talked about making it look like a deadly car crash.

That particular part of the alleged plot is interesting because, as it turns out, Gabbie's accused co-conspirator in the murder for hire plot is her father, Francisco Gonzalez ... who is a longtime personal injury lawyer. Police say Francisco actually bankrolled the alleged hit.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, investigators say a witness told them Gabbie and her friend Kai Cordrey discussed the alleged hit as "potentially going down in Los Angeles and being made to look like a car accident."

The explosive allegation comes after we broke the story ... Gabbie and her father were arrested for allegedly plotting to kill Jack -- the father of her 7-year-old daughter, Lavender.

Prosecutors claim Francisco became deeply involved in the bitter custody battle between Gabbie and Avery ... with investigators alleging he helped fund and coordinate efforts to permanently remove Avery from the picture.

The affidavit says a witness described the Gonzalez family as "obsessed" with keeping Avery away from Lavender ... and telling cops he even recalled Francisco saying words to the effect of "it would be cheaper if Avery were dead."

Authorities allege Francisco sent $10,000 to Kai to recruit a hitman ... and later took part in heavily coded phone call -- about Bitcoin payments and “verifying the target” -- with an undercover agent who posed as the killer.

The Florida Bar tells TMZ it has no open case involving Francisco ... and because he has not been convicted, he remains a member in good standing who can still practice law in Florida.

Play video content Video: Jack Avery Says FBI Showed Up At His Door After Someone Tried To Kill Him Zach Sang Show