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TikTok Star Gabbie Gonzalez Arrested For Conspiracy to Commit Crime

Influencer Gabbie Gonzalez Busted For Conspiracy to Commit Crime

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Humboldt County Sheriff's Office

TikTok star Gabbie Gonzalez is behind bars, potentially facing a very serious charge ... after getting arrested for felony conspiracy to commit a crime ... TMZ has learned.

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Law enforcement tells us Gonzalez was initially arrested Monday in Humboldt County in Northern California, and then transferred to an L.A. County jail, where she was booked on the felony charge.

While we don't know what the alleged underlying crime is yet ... it's serious enough that Gonzalez is currently being held without bail, according to jail records.

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The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office -- which is spearheading the investigation -- has not released details.

We've reached out to the D.A.'s Office for more info ... so far no word back.

Gabbie Gonzalez
Launch Gallery
Gabbie Gonzalez Living Her Life Launch Gallery

Gonzalez shot to social media fame by posting oodles of photos and videos on Instagram and TikTok, showing her day-to-day life and travels alongside her 7-year-old daughter, who she shares with singer Jack Avery ... a former member of the boy band Why Don't We.

Story developing ...

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