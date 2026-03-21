TikToker Matthew Wurnig of '50 Dates 50 States' Arrested For DWI

TikTok star Matthew Wurnig -- known as the "50 Dates 50 States" creator -- has been booked for a DWI in Minnesota Saturday, TMZ has learned.

The 29-year-old was caught during a traffic stop when he was suspected of driving under the influence ... refusing to submit to a required chemical test -- such as a breathalyzer or blood test-- when requested by law enforcement, according to jail records.

Wuring was later booked into Crow Wing County Jail around 3:30 AM local time and hit with 2 DWI charges, one for refusing to submit to a chemical test and another for second-degree DWI.

Matthew rose to fame during the 2020 COVID lockdowns -- tackling the goal of going on virtual dates with a girl from every state, leading to him quitting his job to meet them all in person and racking up millions of views.

He then created Seasons 2 and 3 of his beloved series and even ended with a live finale on "Good Morning America." Season 3 winner Alli from Massachusetts scored a Bahamas cruise, cementing 50 Dates 50 States as a social media dating phenomenon.

According to MW's website, Matt’s goal remains to make 50 Dates 50 States the biggest dating show in the country and continue to take it to the next level, whether that's on social media or TV/streaming.