Jack Doherty Bails Himself Out, Sports TMZ Mugshot Shirt

Jack Doherty is out of jail and on TMZ ... or rather, TMZ is on him ... cause he wore a t-shirt with our logo over his mugshot in a new video.

Just after posting bail last night, the content creator took straight to TikTok to document his return home, saying, "I'm about to take my first shower since getting out. Jail is so freaking dirty, I didn't want to take a shower in there."

In another video, the 22-year-old boasted about posting his reported $3,500 bail as soon as his bail was available ... "I got out in under 24 hours."

As we reported, Jack was arrested in the Miami area outside a smoke shop and booked into Florida's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center just before 9 AM on 3 charges -- possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.

Specifically, cops say he was in possession of amphetamine -- a medication used to manage ADHD and narcolepsy -- and less than 20 grams of weed.

Jack rose to fame in 2017 after his videos showing himself flipping various objects went viral. He has more than 13 million followers between TikTok and Instagram and 15 million on YouTube.