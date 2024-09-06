YouTuber Jack Doherty's Insurance Company Files Lawsuit Over Halloween Knockout

Jack Doherty doesn't know jack about insurance, at least according to State Farm ... they say his policy doesn't cover him for the lawsuit he's facing over a Halloween fight.

Here's the deal ... Jack is being sued for assault and battery by a man who claims the YouTuber and his bodyguard beat him up at a party a few days before Halloween last year.

Play video content OCTOBER 2023 X / @dohertyjackk

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, State Farm says Jack is trying to use his renters insurance policy to force the company to defend him in the litigation and possibly cough up any damages that may be owed.

Thing is ... State Farm says Jack is not actually covered here, because not only does the policy not cover willful acts that cause bodily harm ... he also posted video of the fight on his social media pages and is using the footage as part of his business ... which is also not covered under the policy.

As a result, State Farm is asking a judge to declare they're not on the hook to defend him or pay out any money in the assault and battery suit.