YouTuber Jack Doherty Sued For Assault and Battery Over Halloween Knockout

Jack Doherty is being sued for assault and battery by a man who claims Doherty and another man beat him up at a party a few days before Halloween.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, a man named Chase Gardella is suing YouTuber and bodyguard Kane Kongg -- real name Justin Goslee -- for an incident that was apparently caught on video showing Kane punching a person squarely in the face.

Remember ... back in October, Jack posted a clip from a Halloween party in L.A. where it looked like he was involved in an altercation with several partygoers. In the clip, you see Kane punch someone standing by YouTuber Corinna Kopf, who then falls on the brick path underneath him hard.

Gardella claims he was at this Halloween party on October 29 and was talking to Jack and Kane at around 12:30 AM. According to the docs, Jack said "We’re gonna fight. Us two versus you two, alright go" -- which lines up with the YouTube clip — and moments later Chase says Kongg punched him.

Chase is saying he did not consent to being punched and suffered injuries to his head, neck and face when he fell. Gardella claims Jack has posted a number of vids to his YouTube account where his bodyguards intimidate people who react poorly to his pranks.

He also claims Goslee has been in legal trouble for assaults in the past -- you’ll recall, we reported an earlier alleged incident where he was accused of knocking out a woman while working security for DaBaby.

Chase's attorney Greyson Goody tells TMZ... “This was a disgusting, unprovoked assault on a young man by a professional boxer at the direction of his social media influencer employer. Chase was minding his own business, enjoying a fun Halloween Party with friends when he was brutally attacked by a man several times larger than him. This sort of behavior by Jack Doherty and his cronies needs to end. Chase suffered serious injuries that could de-rail his life and career.”