Tekashi 6ix9ine's Bodyguard Challenges His Attackers to $10K Fight

Tekashi 6ix9ine's bodyguard is denying social media rumors he was the one who orchestrated 69's beatdown in a FL gym ... instead challenging his attackers to a pricey fight.

Miami-based bodyguard Bam-Bam lashed out in a fiery IG message, offering $10k to the goons who carried out the attack if they'll fight him -- even offering to go 4 against 1!!!

Here's the deal tho ... Bam-Bam says, "If you lose you die," so there's clearly a lot more than just money on the line here.

Bam-Bam has been seen alongside Tekashi for a long time, but obviously wasn't with him on Monday night at the time of the attack. He also addressed, Bullet Guzman, the man many blamed for the attack.

Bam-Bam seemingly clears Guzman, saying Bullet was not one of the clowns throwing "weak ass punches" ... and cleared him of any wrongdoing.

