Boosie Badazz & Chief Keef Post At Tekashi 6ix9ine Gym Beating Video

Tekashi 6ix9ine's enemies are rejoicing in the fact he was savagely beaten inside a gym sauna ... with Boosie Badazz and Chief Keef both leading the LOL charge.

Boosie pounces at the chance to target all snitching activity within rap and called for the start of a GoFundMe account for 6ix9ine's still unidentified attackers.

"Lmao SNITCHES GET STITCHES," the Lousiana rapper beamed on Twitter while sharing the video, before adding "real ones" deserved to be rewarded.

Chief Keef also found the situation humorous ... amassing over 1 million views with his reaction to 6ix9ine's attack with a pair of laughing emojis.

Unlike Boosie, the Chicago drill pioneer has a direct beef with Tekashi ... Kintea "Kooda B" McKenzie — a former associate of the rainbow-haired rapper — was released from prison early on March 17.

Kooda plead guilty to assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering for his connection to the 2018 Chief Keef shooting attempt in Times Square in 2020 ... and Almighty Sosa obviously hasn't forgotten about it.