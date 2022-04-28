Tekashi 6ix9ine Punched in Back of Head as He Leaves Miami Nightclub

Play video content TMZ.com

Tekashi 6ix9ine learned the hard way he's still got a ton of enemies, taking a punch to the back of the head as he exited a nightclub with his crew.

We've obtained video from inside Pilos Tacos Tequilla Garden in Miami at about 2 AM where you can see security clear the way for Tekashi and his team. Apparently -- one club-goer wasn't a fan of Tekashi's music, snitching, or maybe even his hairstyle -- and decided to throw a punch as the rapper walked by.

It looks like the blow landed, hitting Tekashi in the back of the head, and the dude who threw the punch takes off.

As for why he was in the club, Tekashi made an appearance and performed one song from behind the DJ booth, so it appears he's trying to test the waters on how he might be received by the average joe ... apparently one guy wasn't feeling it.

Tekashi, for what it's worth, seemed unfazed by the attack and was allegedly signing autographs afterward outside the club.

Tekashi was released from home confinement in connection to his Nine Trey Gangsters trial in August of 2020. The rapper worked with law enforcement to provide information on the wrong-doings of the gang and its members, cutting himself a significant deal.

While he's released music since ... Tekashi has maintained a relatively low profile, but has recently popped up on social media.