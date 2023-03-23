Tekashi 6ix9ine Locked Away in Room for Safety by Gym Staff After Beatdown

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tekashi 6ix9ine Locked Away in Room for Safety After Gym Sauna Beatdown

3/23/2023 1:00 AM PT
Tekashi 6ix9ine might've faced an even more brutal beatdown if it weren't for the quick-thinking gym staff that rushed in to get him to safety after he was ambushed in a sauna.

It's a bummer for 69 ... especially since our sources say he'd actually frequented this gym quite a bit in the past without any issues. We're told he's normally in there for about 20 minutes, and sticks to the StairMaster ... minding his business.

Our sources tell us if Tekashi is ever approached or recognized, most of the interactions are peaceful ... and he's usually accommodating and willing to pose with fans. Of course, he's clearly got enemies out there -- no doubt still lingering from the infamous RICO case.

Despite his past, we're told the consensus in this case thus far is ... Tekashi did nothing wrong and didn't deserve this.

