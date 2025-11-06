Soulja Boy, Jack Doherty, Safaree Write to Trump for Sean Kingston Pardon

Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, have multiple years in prison time looming ... but a handful of his famous friends are doing their part to ensure President Donald Trump swoops through with a golden pardon!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained a pardon application filed by Kingston's legal reps at Goldberg Segalla, in addition to letters written on behalf of Soulja Boy, Jack Doherty and Safaree from July sent to the White House, pleading for SK's freedom.

A legal rep for Sean confirms they filed the paperwork, which they're hopeful will spring into action once it graces the White House's offices.

Everyone vouches for Sean and his mother's character ... Jack writes to Trump that he's personally known Sean and Janice since 2023 and says getting caught up in a "complex business misunderstanding" isn't the America he believes in.

Soulja Boy calls the situation heartbreaking and wrong, having endured his own legal issues in the past ... while Safaree, who long bonded with Sean through their Jamaican heritage, pointed out to Trump this is the type of injustice he's been trying to combat

Sean was sentenced to 3 years, and his mother was sentenced to 5 years, in August after they were both found guilty of defrauding businesses for millions to obtain a car, jewelry, televisions, and more.

All parties involved also agree Janice was simply an innocent bystander in the alleged crimes.