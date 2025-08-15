Sean Kingston Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Federal Prison For Wire Fraud

Sean Kingston has officially been sentenced in his federal wire fraud case ... receiving a sentence close to what his lawyers asked for.

The rapper was sentenced in a Florida courtroom Friday to 42 months -- which works out to 3.5 years -- in federal prison.

As you know ... Sean was convicted of federal wire fraud back in March, along with his mother, Janice Turner. Janice was sentenced to five years.

Kingston faced up to six years of incarceration, but his lawyers asked the judge for leniency earlier this week ... citing Sean's squeaky clean record and numerous good works in the community. His team specifically pointed out he didn't just donate money -- he got out there and put in long hours helping people less fortunate than himself.

His lawyers wanted between two and two and half years while prosecutors were hoping for a sentence closer to the max. It seems the judge split the difference.

Sean still needs to pay back money to victims of his crime ... and his lawyers asked for home confinement so he can do so -- with possible music profits going to those he hurt.

Sean and Janice were accused of swindling businesses out of more than $1 million in a fraud scheme involving jewelry, luxury vehicles and other goods.