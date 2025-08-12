Sean Kingston Asks Judge for Sentence of Home Confinement in Fraud Case

Sean Kingston's begging the judge in his federal wire fraud case for some home cooking ... as in, the singer wants to serve his prison sentence from the comfort of home.

Kingston and his attorney filed docs Tuesday asking the court to give him 2 to 2.5 years when he's sentenced this Friday, Aug. 15. They acknowledge official guidelines call for a sentence of 5 to 6 years, but they're hoping for a discount due to the fact Sean's never done time before, and has done a bunch of good deeds in his community.

According to the docs, Sean's organized toy drives, fed the unhoused and gathered clothing for the needy. They include several photos of him performing the charitable work. As his lawyer put it, "He did not just donate money, he rolled up his sleeves and served countless dinners to those in need."

As for why he should be allowed to serve his time in home confinement ... Kingston's attorney says it will only benefit the victims. He's been out on bond -- but under house arrest -- since April, and his attorney says Sean's been working on music in his home studio.

In the docs, he says Sean is determined to make money to pay restitution to his victims, some of whom have already been paid back.

They've also filed several "character letters" written in support of Sean. One was written by his sister, Kanema Morris ... another by his local grocery store clerk, and a delivery guy. The sole person in the music industry supporting him is songwriter Constantin Chavez, who's worked with Sean in the past.