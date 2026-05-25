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American Music Awards Hot Shots -- Guess The 2026 Nominees!

American Music Awards Hot Shots 🔥 Guess The 2026 Nominees!

By TMZ Staff
Published
American Music Awards 2026 Nominees Hot Shots Guess Who
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

The 2026 American Music Awards kick off tonight, so we thought what better way to strip away the glitz and glam and really get face-to-face with the nominees?!

Ready to hit the stage, Karol G, Sexyy Red and Kehlani are sportin' two-pieces like it's their day jobs!!!

And not to fret for all you lookin’ for some man-candy ... Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and more hot hunks are droppin’ their steamiest underwear selfies!

Check out the gallery y'all ... and put those skills to the test!

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