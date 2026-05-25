American Music Awards Hot Shots -- Guess The 2026 Nominees!
American Music Awards Hot Shots 🔥 Guess The 2026 Nominees!
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The 2026 American Music Awards kick off tonight, so we thought what better way to strip away the glitz and glam and really get face-to-face with the nominees?!
Ready to hit the stage, Karol G, Sexyy Red and Kehlani are sportin' two-pieces like it's their day jobs!!!
And not to fret for all you lookin’ for some man-candy ... Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and more hot hunks are droppin’ their steamiest underwear selfies!
Check out the gallery y'all ... and put those skills to the test!